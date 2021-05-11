Left Menu

Shrouds selling more than new clothes, keep Eid simple, appeals Ajmer Dargah spiritual head

Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah, Tuesday called upon the community to observe the festival of Eid with simplicity, saying there can be no celebration when more shrouds than new clothes are being sold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah, Tuesday called upon the community to observe the festival of Eid with simplicity, saying there can be no celebration when more shrouds than new clothes are being sold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In a message to his disciples, he also said they should all pray in their houses without gathering at a place, and follow all government guidelines on coronavirus. The spread of infection is taking a horrific turn and people are losing their loved ones due to Covid-19, he said, adding that at such a time of crisis, everyone should come forward to help each other, setting aside all their differences.

''When shrouds are being sold more than new clothes, how can we go for festivities? Our Eid will be celebrated in a true sense, when we defeat coronavirus and make our country and the world free from it,'' Khan said. He also called upon the people of his community to present the positive side of the religion and help those in need. ''I appeal to the people to observe the festival of Eid with simplicity, no one should express happiness and all should pray in houses. No gathering should be there and all guidelines issued by the government should be followed strictly,'' he said. Khan also asked people to wear facemasks and maintain social distance to prevent the spread of the infection.

