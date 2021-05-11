Rajasthan’s Jhalawar gets oxygen plant donated by UK

One of the three 18-tonne oxygen generation plants, sent by the UK to help India, has reached the district medical college in Rajasthan's Jhalawar.

The plant reached Jhalawar Medical College on Monday with assistance from a six-personnel squad of the eighth battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) that holds the responsibility of transportation and installation of the oxygen generator plants.

The two other plants have been allocated to Satellite hospital, JLN Medical College in Rajasthan's Ajmer and JBC Civil hospital, Kajalgaon in Assam's Chirang, according to a Health Ministry letter, dated May 8.

Jhalawar District Collector Brijmohan Meena expressed pleasure over the arrival of the plant that is capable of generating oxygen for 100 cylinders per day.

It would ensure "smooth and uninterrupted" supply of oxygen to COVID patients at the medical college, Meena said.

"Jhalawar already has two plants. With the arrival of the new one that will start functioning within next few days, the district's oxygen generation capacity will go up to 240 cylinders per day," he said, adding efforts were on to install oxygen plants in other hospitals to deal with the existing crisis.

