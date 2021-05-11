Left Menu

COVID: Himachal Pradesh records 40 more deaths, 1,984 new cases

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:44 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,965 on Tuesday with 40 more fatalities, while 1,984 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,37,766, a senior official said.

According to data updated till 2 pm, the number of active cases in the state stands at 33,477.

The total recoveries in the state have risen to 1,02,285 with 2,884 more people getting cured, the official said.

