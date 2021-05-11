Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:14 IST
COVID-19: Delhi records 12,481 cases, 347 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With a single-day rise of 12,481 cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 13,48,699, while the death toll due to the viral disease has shot up to 20,010 with 347 more people succumbing to it, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to a bulletin issued by the Delhi government's health department, the test positivity rate stands at 17.76 per cent in the national capital.

Over 70,000 tests were conducted to detect COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that more than 1.40 lakh people were inoculated against the disease in the said period and of the 22,953 beds in hospitals, 3,890 are vacant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

