Brazil health agency calls for halt to AstraZeneca vaccine for pregnant women
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa recommended the immediate suspension of the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women, according to a statement late on Monday.Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:34 IST
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa recommended the immediate suspension of the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women, according to a statement late on Monday. The Health Ministry also said it is investigating the case of a pregnant woman in Rio de Janeiro who reportedly died after receiving the AstraZeneca shot, newspaper Folha de São Paulo reported, citing a statement from the ministry late on Monday.
In the statement, Folha reported, the ministry said it is reevaluating immunization of pregnant women with no other risk factors. The AstraZeneca shot is produced and distributed in Brazil via a partnership with public health institute Fiocruz.
AstraZeneca and Fiocruz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
