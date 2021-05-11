Left Menu

UP records 20,463 fresh COVID cases, 306 deaths

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:35 IST
UP records 20,463 fresh COVID cases, 306 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 20,463 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the total tally to 15,45,212, while 306 fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,043, officials informed on Tuesday.

However, the number of active cases in the state have come down by over 94,000 in the past 10 days, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

On April 30, there were about 3.10 lakh active cases while currently the number stands at 2,16,057.

Of the 306 fatalities, Lucknow reported the maximum deaths at 23, Kanpur 16, Meerut 15, Jhansi and Gautam Buddh Nagar 12 each, Agra and Azamgarh 11 each, Basti 10 and Varanasi 8, as per a health bulletin issued here.

Meerut reported the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases at 1,368, followed by 1,229 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 1,154 in Lucknow, it said.

As many as 29,358 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, Prasad said.

With this, the total number of patients recovered in the state has risen to 13,13,112, he added.

So far, over 4.34 crore samples have been tested in the state, including more than 2.33 lakh samples that were tested on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nothing aims to capture earphone mkt with maiden product launch in June

Nothing, a new consumer technology venture by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Tuesday, said it will launch its first product in June this year.The London-based company - which is backed by Indian entrepreneur Kunal Shah - will launch its Ea...

ABC renews medical-drama 'Grey's Anatomy' for Season 18 with Ellen Pompeo

The fans of much-loved medical drama Greys Anatomy now have a reason to rejoice as ABC has announced that the show will be renewed at least through Season 18, with star Ellen Pompeo extending her contract to continue playing Dr Meredith Gre...

ACC, Ambuja Cement accelerate decarbonisation agenda

Ambuja Cement and ACC - both operating companies of leading global building material and solutions organisation LafargeHolcim - said on Tuesday they have collectively accelerated their decarbonisation agenda. The aim is to generate clean an...

Palestinian rockets fired into Israel kill two women, medic says

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip killed two women in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Tuesday, Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Ambulance service, told reporters.Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021