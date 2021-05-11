Left Menu

Cannot be at ease till positivity rate drops below 5 percent: Satyendar Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said while the number of daily new infections in the capital has started reducing, one cannot be at ease till the positivity rate drops below five percent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:43 IST
Cannot be at ease till positivity rate drops below 5 percent: Satyendar Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said while the number of daily new infections in the capital has started reducing, one cannot be at ease till the positivity rate drops below five percent. The number of cases has dipped to around 12,500 from a high of around 28,000. The positivity rate has also reduced to 19 percent from a maximum of 36 percent in April, he told reporters.

''But we cannot be at ease till the positivity rate drops below five percent and the number of new infections is less than 3,000 to 4,000,” Jain said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday expressed hope that the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in Delhi has passed. However, no concessions can be allowed just yet, he had said.

Jain said on Tuesday the Delhi government has made all the preparations to ramp up vaccination but there are no vaccines available.

AAP leader Atishi had on Monday said the government will be forced to shut down vaccination centres administering Covaxin to people in the 18-44 age group after Tuesday evening due to a lack of jabs.

Jain said the bed occupancy in the capital rose to around 22,000 this time as compared to the previous high of around 9,500. The situation with respect to oxygen supply has improved, but around 20,000 beds are still occupied, he said.

The minister ascribed the dip in the number of testing over the few days to the restricted movement of people due to the lockdown.

Around 80,000 tests are being conducted daily, he said. Earlier, the average number of tests was around 1 lakh, according to government data.

On Tuesday, Delhi logged 12,481 infections with a positivity rate of 17.7, the lowest since April 14, when it stood at 15.9 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nothing aims to capture earphone mkt with maiden product launch in June

Nothing, a new consumer technology venture by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Tuesday, said it will launch its first product in June this year.The London-based company - which is backed by Indian entrepreneur Kunal Shah - will launch its Ea...

ABC renews medical-drama 'Grey's Anatomy' for Season 18 with Ellen Pompeo

The fans of much-loved medical drama Greys Anatomy now have a reason to rejoice as ABC has announced that the show will be renewed at least through Season 18, with star Ellen Pompeo extending her contract to continue playing Dr Meredith Gre...

ACC, Ambuja Cement accelerate decarbonisation agenda

Ambuja Cement and ACC - both operating companies of leading global building material and solutions organisation LafargeHolcim - said on Tuesday they have collectively accelerated their decarbonisation agenda. The aim is to generate clean an...

Palestinian rockets fired into Israel kill two women, medic says

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip killed two women in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Tuesday, Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Ambulance service, told reporters.Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021