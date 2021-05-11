Left Menu

Ad campaign critical of Japan's coronavirus response makes waves

The publisher has previously run ad campaigns on social and political issues, most recently one that highlighted how the Japanese public was diligently following virus measures. Photos of the ad campaign were shared widely on Twitter, with posters noting it captured the public's frustration with the slow vaccine roll-out and the government's insistence that the Tokyo Olympics were going ahead as planned.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:45 IST
Ad campaign critical of Japan's coronavirus response makes waves
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A newspaper ad criticizing the Japanese government's response to the nation's fourth pandemic wave was widely shared on social media on Tuesday as public concerns mount over COVID-19 and official plans to host the Olympics, now just two months away. The ad, appearing in three national newspapers on Tuesday morning and paid for by a publisher known for taking stances on social and political issues, shows an illustration of the coronavirus overlaid on a black and white World War Two era photo of Japanese children training to fight with sticks.

"No vaccine, no medication. Are we supposed to fight with bamboo spears? If things continue as they are, politics are going to kill us," the ad says, noting that the public has endured a year of restrictions while the virus has continued to spread. The full-page ad by magazine publisher Takarajimasha was a rare rebuke of the country's pandemic response by a private company. The Tokyo-based company said in a news release it was necessary to raise an alarm over the public's frustration with virus restrictions and the slow pace of vaccinations.

"We have been tricked. What was the last year for?" the ad asks. The head of global communications at the prime minister's office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the advertisement.

The public should express more outrage about the toll of the coronavirus on individuals, businesses, and medical workers, Takarajimasha said in its news release. The publisher has previously run ad campaigns on social and political issues, most recently one that highlighted how the Japanese public was diligently following virus measures.

Photos of the ad campaign were shared widely on Twitter, with posters noting it captured the public's frustration with the slow vaccine roll-out and the government's insistence that the Tokyo Olympics were going ahead as planned. Japan on Friday extended a state of emergency to May 31 for much of the country to try to contain a fresh wave of the pandemic. The declaration covers Tokyo, Osaka, and four other prefectures.

Japan still lags most wealthy countries in its vaccination roll-out. Just 2.6% of its population has been inoculated, according to a Reuter's tracker, and there are reports that people are finding it difficult to book shots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nothing aims to capture earphone mkt with maiden product launch in June

Nothing, a new consumer technology venture by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Tuesday, said it will launch its first product in June this year.The London-based company - which is backed by Indian entrepreneur Kunal Shah - will launch its Ea...

ABC renews medical-drama 'Grey's Anatomy' for Season 18 with Ellen Pompeo

The fans of much-loved medical drama Greys Anatomy now have a reason to rejoice as ABC has announced that the show will be renewed at least through Season 18, with star Ellen Pompeo extending her contract to continue playing Dr Meredith Gre...

ACC, Ambuja Cement accelerate decarbonisation agenda

Ambuja Cement and ACC - both operating companies of leading global building material and solutions organisation LafargeHolcim - said on Tuesday they have collectively accelerated their decarbonisation agenda. The aim is to generate clean an...

Palestinian rockets fired into Israel kill two women, medic says

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip killed two women in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Tuesday, Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Ambulance service, told reporters.Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021