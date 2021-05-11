France to allocate more than 5% of its COVID vaccines to WHO-backed COVAX programme

France to allocate more than 5% of its COVID vaccines to WHO-backed COVAX programmeReuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:56 IST
France will allocate more than 5% of its COVID-19 vaccine doses to the COVAX programme backed by the World Health Organisation, by the end of this year, said a French health ministry official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
