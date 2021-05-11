Left Menu

Jharkhand reports 129 new fatalities, 6,187 fresh cases

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:11 IST
Jharkhand on Tuesday reported 129 fresh fatalities, pushing the toll to 3,982, while 6,187 new cases raised the tally to 2,92,530, the health department said in its bulletin.

Accordingly, the number of active cases climbed to 57,902, it said.

Ranchi district recorded the maximum number of fresh fatalities at 35, followed by East Singhbhum at 16 and Giridih at 11. Nine deaths were reported from Dhanbad, eight in Bokaro, five in Jamtara.

As many as 2,30,646 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

According to the bulletin, the recovery rate stands at 78.84 per cent as against the national average of 82.40 per cent.

Similarly, the mortality rate touched 1.36 per cent as against the national average of 1.10 per cent.

Altogether, 74,24,936 samples have been tested in the state so far, including 1,00,724 since Monday, the bulletin added.

