Covid Relief Aid: 9,200 oxygen concentrators,19 oxygen generation plants dispatched to states, UTs

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that cumulatively 9200 oxygen concentrators, 5243 oxygen cylinders and 19 oxygen generation plants have been dispatched across States and UTs for COVID management.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that cumulatively 9200 oxygen concentrators, 5243 oxygen cylinders and 19 oxygen generation plants have been dispatched across States and UTs for COVID management. "The Government of India is receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27, 2021, from different countries/organisations to augment its efforts in fighting the unprecedented surge in COVID in the country", informed an official release.

Various ministries/departments of the Government of India have seamlessly collaborated through a streamlined and systematic mechanism under the "Whole of Government" approach, for expeditiously delivering the incoming global aid to States and UTs. Worldwide help is being viably apportioned and expeditiously conveyed by the Government of India to Tertiary Care Institutions across States and UTs for COVID management.

"Cumulatively, 9200 Oxygen Concentrators; 5243 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 5913 ventilators/Bi-PAP; 3.44L Remdesivir vials delivered/ dispatched through road and air, from April 27, 2021, to May 10, 2021", informed the official release. Major consignments received on May 10, 2021 from UAE, Israel, USA, Netherland include: Ventilators/BiPAP/CPAP (610); Oxygen Concentrators (300) and Favipiravir - 12600 strips (each strip contains 40 tablets).

The process of effective immediate allocation, and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs and institutions is being comprehensively monitoring this on a regular basis by the Union Health Ministry. A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations. This Cell started functioning from April 26, 2021.

A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2, 2021. (ANI)

