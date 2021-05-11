Left Menu

Paytm Foundation donates oxygen generation plant, 100 concentrators to Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:47 IST
Paytm Foundation donates oxygen generation plant, 100 concentrators to Gujarat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

To meet the rising oxygen demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Paytm Foundation has donated 100 oxygen concentrators along with an oxygen generation plant to Gujarat.

While the plant will be set up at the main civil hospital in the city, 100 oxygen concentrators will be distributed to different government-run hospitals in the state through the Corona Sewa Yagna' initiative being run by an NGO under the guidance of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Paytm Foundation is the CSR arm of financial service firm Paytm.

''We have planned to activate the oxygen generation plant at the civil hospital by next month. I am glad that people donated generously for this cause and we were able to raise Rs 25 crore in a short time.

''While people donated Rs 12.5 crore, we added an equal amount from our side to achieve the target,'' said Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

The governor thanked Sharma for his contribution.

Of those 100 concentrators, 25 will be given to the main civil hospital here, 15 to Gandhinagar civil and 20 each to civil hospitals of Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat, Devvrat told reporters during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joshua-Fury fight set for Saudi Arabia, says promoter

The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title will take place in Saudi Arabia, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Tuesday.Hearn, who represents Joshua, said the fight is likely to take plac...

Andhra govt seeks allocation of additional 320 MT of oxygen from Centre

Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking allocation of additional 320 metric tonnes MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen LMO and 20 tankers for oxygen supplies. At present, the central government ha...

Army sets up 100-bed COVID hospital at Faridabad

A 100-bed hospital has been jointly set up by the Army with the Haryana government at Faridabad for COVID-19 patients, a statement said on Tuesday.The Armys Western Command had announced a few days ago that it would set up three hospitals f...

Allowing cash payments of over Rs 2 lakh to hospitals aimed at facilitating COVID patients: CBDT

The Income Tax department on Tuesday said its decision to allow hospitals, dispensaries and COVID care centres to accept cash payment in excess of Rs 2 lakh from patients or their kin has helped to facilitate patients during the pandemic.Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021