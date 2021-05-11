Brazil states halt vaccination of pregnant women after Rio death
The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. The AstraZeneca shot is produced and distributed in Brazil via a partnership with public health institute Fiocruz.Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:16 IST
Brazilian states halted vaccination of pregnant women on Tuesday after death in Rio de Janeiro led health regulator Anvisa to warn against the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for expecting mothers. A pregnant woman in Rio de Janeiro died after receiving the AstraZeneca shot, according to state Health Secretary Alexandre Chieppe, in a case authorities are still investigating.
Brazil's Sao Paulo state suspended COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women with risk factors and Rio state suspended immunization of all pregnant women. Both states cited the Anvisa recommendation as a reason for the decision. The Health Ministry said it is investigating the case, newspaper Folha de São Paulo reported, citing a statement from the ministry late on Monday. The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
The AstraZeneca shot is produced and distributed in Brazil via a partnership with public health institute Fiocruz. AstraZeneca and Fiocruz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia's RDIF rejects Brazilian regulator Anvisa's comments about Sputnik V as 'incorrect'
Russian vaccine developer to sue Brazilian regulator for defamation
Russian vaccine developer plans to sue Brazilian regulator for defamation
Russia's Sputnik V developers to sue Brazilian regulator for 'false information' about their vaccine
Russia's Sputnik V developers to sue Brazilian regulator for 'false information' about their vaccine