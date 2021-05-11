Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:25 IST
Chhota Rajan returns to Tihar after recovering from COVID
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted at AIIMS here for treatment after he had tested positive for COVID-19, was taken back to Tihar jail on Tuesday following his recovery from illness, officials said.

He was found COVID-19 positive in the Tihar Jail on April 22 and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 24.

According to a senior police officer, Rajan was brought back to Tihar on Tuesday as he had recovered.

On Friday, the jail administration had dismissed reports claiming that Rajan had died.

''News of death of Tihar jail inmate Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje @ Chhota Rajan s/o Sadashiv Nikalje is wrong,'' Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel had said.

Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

