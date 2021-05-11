Vaccination for 18-44 age group begins in DK

The vaccination programme for the people in the age group between 18 and 44 years began in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday.

The vaccine is being administered at the district Wenlock hospital and four taluk hospitals in the first phase, official sources said.

Those who have registered themselves and received the slot for the day at the prescribed time with secret code were vaccinated.

At the district Wenlock hospital, 250 persons who booked in advance and produced identity cards were administered the vaccine.

Young people took part in the vaccination programme with enthusiasm, district nodal officer for the programme Dr Rajesh said.PTI MVG BN BALA BN BALA

