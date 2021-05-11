Saudi Arabia includes fines in COVID-19 regulations - SPA

Saudi Arabia includes fines in COVID-19 regulations - SPAReuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:49 IST
Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday a series of fines to be enforced against individuals and businesses which do not comply with COVID-19 regulations and social distancing, state news agency SPA reported. The fines vary between 10,000 riyals ($2,666) and 50,000 riyals for individuals while businesses will have to pay between 10,000 and 100,000 riyals.
Recidivist business owners will be prosecuted, SPA added. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals)
