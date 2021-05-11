Khattar inaugurates 150-bedded COVID Care Centre in Sirsa

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday inaugurated a 150-bedded COVID Care Centre at Baba Tara Charitable Hospital and Research Centre in Sirsa. In this centre, which was inaugurated virtually from here, ventilator beds have also been installed along with the facility of oxygen. BJP's Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal attended the programme through video conferencing while Independent MLA Gopal Kanda and BJP district president Aditya Chautala were present in Sirsa.

Speaking after the inauguration of COVID Care Centre, he said the Centre has increased the state's oxygen quota to 282 metric tonne daily.

The demand for getting additional oxygen quota has also been made to the Centre, Khattar was quoted as saying in an official statement.

He said that the state government is supplying oxygen as per the requirement to all hospitals. The chief minister said that the state government is making all possible arrangements to tackle the present COVID situation.

Khattar also said that private hospitals and social organisations are coming forward to arrange oxygen beds. ''In this hour of crisis, we have to stand together and fight this pandemic,'' he said.

Haryana has registered a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases as well as the fatalities in the recent weeks.

Khattar said that earlier, most COVID-19 cases were limited to urban areas, but the disease has now started spreading its wings in rural areas too.

''Therefore, everyone has to remain vigilant,'' he said. Teams have been constituted to conduct door-to-door investigations in villages and every department is cooperating for this, said the chief minister. He said that as COVID-19 is spreading in villages therefore 'Thikri Pehras' should be started there. The chief minister urged all to take necessary precautions against COVID-19.

Khattar also said those who are taking part in the agitations should be made to stay in isolation centres by officials concerned and should be allowed to go back to their respective villages only after proper medical screening. Wearing of masks, use of sanitiser should be made mandatory part of our lives, said the chief mnister. Under ''Thikri Pehra'', a few villagers, especially youth form teams to guard village boundaries to make sure that no outsider except those providing essential services or government officials enter the village during the lockdown period, a measure taken to keep a check on COVID-19 spread. The state government had imposed lockdown in the state from May 3 to 10, which was later extended till May 17.

Earlier in the day, Khattar flagged off two empty tankers from the Chandigarh international airport that were to be airlifted by cargo plane for bringing oxygen supply to Haryana. These tankers have been sent to Bhubaneswar in Odisha and will carry about 45 tonnes of oxygen and return via rail route.

The chief minister said that tankers are being airlifted daily for oxygen supply so that uninterrupted oxygen supply can be ensured and COVID-19 patients in Haryana do not face any problem. Khattar said that the Indian Air Force is doing a commendable work during the COVID-19 pandemic and he thanked the IAF for their efforts in this hour of crisis.

