INS Kochi and Tabar reach New Mangalore Port with medical stores

Both ships with a cumulative consignment of 100MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in five containers and 1200 Oxygen cylinders, had departed Kuwait for India on 06 May 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:01 IST
INS Kochi and Tabar reach New Mangalore Port with medical stores
The shipment was handed over to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd authorities for further necessary action. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Stepping up the Covid relief operation 'Samudra Setu II', two more Indian Naval Ships Kochi and Tabar reached New Mangalore Port on 11 May 21 with critical medical stores.

The shipment was handed over to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd authorities for further necessary action.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Videos

