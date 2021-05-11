INS Kochi and Tabar reach New Mangalore Port with medical stores

Stepping up the Covid relief operation 'Samudra Setu II', two more Indian Naval Ships Kochi and Tabar reached New Mangalore Port on 11 May 21 with critical medical stores.

Both ships with a cumulative consignment of 100MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in five containers and 1200 Oxygen cylinders, had departed Kuwait for India on 06 May 21.

The shipment was handed over to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd authorities for further necessary action.

(With Inputs from PIB)