COVID-19: Puducherry LG says total lockdown will become inevitable if people do not cooperate

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday warned that a total lockdown would become inevitable if people in the union territory did not cooperate with the administration in combating the spread of Covid-19.

The administration, on its part, had initiated several stringent measures to contain the spread of the virus in the union territory, she said, adding however, the number of cases was on the rise since the last few weeks.

She said the second wave of Covid-19 was affecting the youth more.

''A total lockdown would be imposed and it would become inevitable if people do not cooperate with administration in combating the fast spreading Covid-19 in the union territory,'' the Lt Governor said on the sidelines of a Police department function here.

She said currently a two-week long lockdown with relaxations to enable essential activities till noon every day had been enforced.

The Lt Governor said the police department on its part was taking measures to protect the people.

She expressed concern over delayed hospitalisation of the coronavirus patients and said delay in treatment had been the cause of death in some cases.

Tamilisai Soundararajan said people should approach the nearest health facility as soon as Covid symptoms were detected.

She also said two oxygen plants set up by the administration have begun functioning.

Forty more oxygen concentrators would be handed over to the centrally administered hospital to augment the facility in the premier hospital.

With a view to helping the poor and the economically weaker sections, the cooperative milk producers federation (PONLAIT) had come forward to make hygienic food available at Rs 5 per packet.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, who inaugurated a sales outlet at the railway station, said that no stone was left unturned to ensure that all measures were in place in the current context of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Director General of Police R S Krishnia, who was also present, said the police would launch strict measures from Tuesday during the two-week long lockdown aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19.

Cross-border movement of vehicles would be restricted and people having only medical emergencies alone would be permitted to travel into Puducherry from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and other states, he added.

The Lt Governor commenced distribution of 'Ayush Kwath' sachets brought out by the Department of Indian System of Medicine and Homeopathy to police personnel.

