PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:09 IST
JMC launches campaign to feed stray animals in Jammu

Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Tuesday launched a campaign to feed stray animals in Jammu as there is a threat that these animals can starve to death due to non-availability of food.

As per data, there are 35,000 stray dogs in the city while 7,000 are in the outskirts and army areas. Apart from this, there are stray cattle as well.

''JMC has started the feeding of stray animals (dogs and cattle) on daily basis in and around the vicinity of Jammu city,'' Municipal Veterinary Officer, Sushil Kumar Sharma said.

This campaign was started on the direction of JMC Commissioner Avny Lavasa by formation of teams to feed stray animals in different parts of the city.

JMC is ensuring that no stray animal is left unfed and is daily providing vegetable waste sourced from Narwal Mandi to stray cattle in JMC limits. Besides, stray dogs are also being fed biscuits and other food material on daily basis, Sharma said. ''Keeping its fore bearing on public health in mind, JMC is ensuring that the stray animals remain healthy to avoid any concomitant spread of any other zoonotic diseases, for which daily health surveillance is being carried out in JMC limits,'' he said.

In view of the prevailing conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic, there is closure of all restaurants, dhabhas and other street food points due to lockdown, he said. ''Many of the stray dogs and birds depend on these outlets for their daily food needs,'' the officer added.

Due to non-availability of food, these animals can starve to death which may lead to other serious health issues in our surroundings, he said. JMC also appealed to general public to feed the strays to help these animals survive. ''This will also help to prevent aggressive behaviour of the strays. Let humanity prevail in these tough times by caring for speechless creatures,'' he added.

