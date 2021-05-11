Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:26 IST
Army sets up 100-bed COVID hospital at Faridabad

A 100-bed hospital has been jointly set up by the Army with the Haryana government at Faridabad for COVID-19 patients, a statement said on Tuesday.

The Army's Western Command had announced a few days ago that it would set up three hospitals for COVID-19 patients in Chandigarh, Faridabad and Patiala in collaboration with the civilian administration of the respective states.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs and beds.

The hospital in Haryana would be run under the aegis of Western Command and it would have the facility to treat 35 female and 65 male patients and each bed will have oxygen facility. The Army authorities and civil administration have jointly worked and the details for smooth and efficient running of the hospital, the statement said. The Army would deploy its personnel including its medical care professionals from Army Medical Corps to provide comprehensive treatment to patients as per the guidelines of WHO, ICMR and AIIMS, it said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's total number of COVID-19 infections is 2,29,92,517.

A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

