Left Menu

India's brutal COVID wave brings tragic scenes to small town hospital

In the emergency room of a public hospital in northern India on Tuesday, a man was trying to revive his mother who had just died from COVID-19-like symptoms. On another bed, a young man who had tested positive was sitting up and making an effort to breathe while two members of his exhausted family were sprawled on the tiny bed.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:48 IST
India's brutal COVID wave brings tragic scenes to small town hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In the emergency room of a public hospital in northern India on Tuesday, a man was trying to revive his mother who had just died from COVID-19-like symptoms.

On another bed, a young man who had tested positive was sitting up and making an effort to breathe while two members of his exhausted family were sprawled on the tiny bed. The one doctor on duty in the ER in this hospital in Bijnor, a town in India's most populous Uttar Pradesh state, 180 km east of Delhi, can barely attend to the stream of patients that are coming in, in rickety ambulances or in the back of cars.

India's brutal second wave has reached the small towns and the countryside, ripping through a fragile health system not equipped to deal with such a large public health crisis. Doctors are hard to come by, intensive care units are expensive and scarce, and patients are packing into emergency rooms. People flit in and out, trying to help with everything from procuring oxygen cylinders to artificial resuscitation.

"We are trying our best, the numbers are large," said Ramakant Pandey, the top district official at Bijnor. Unlike the first wave, this one is more severe, he said. "We are also not getting much time between the time a person gets infected to the time he becomes serious."

The seven-day average of daily infections nationwide hit a record 390,995 on Tuesday, with 3,876 deaths, according to the health ministry. On Tuesday, four people died in the Bijnor hospital ER within the space of an hour including Jagdish Singh, 57, who had arrived just a few minutes before. His son Gajendra said he took him to the hospital believing it would help raise his oxygen levels.

At the hospital, he said he ran around trying to get the oxygen going, and then he lost his father. Doctor Naresh Johri who was running the ER along with two assistants said he was not in a position to speak to the press in line with service rules.

Medical oxygen has become a major concern with top hospitals in Delhi and other major cities issuing SOS calls that they were running out of supplies of the life-saving gas because of the crush of patients. The government is now trying to arrange supplies from abroad and from local industries. While the situation in Delhi has improved, smaller towns like Bijnor are struggling.

Many choose not to go to hospitals believing they won't get much care. In Jhaalu village, 11km from Bijnor, family members of Shakeel Ahmed were reading the Koran as he lay gasping for breath. "We are trying to avoid hospitals, we don't trust the system," his brother Bhure Ahmed said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal records highest single-day deaths related to coronavirus; aid arrives from China

Nepals devastating COVID-19 outbreak showed no signs of abating on Tuesday as the country recorded its highest single-day coronavirus related deaths with 225 fatalities and 9,483 new cases in the last 24 hours. Now, the total number of deat...

EBay taps into NFT frenzy, allows sale on platform

Ebay Inc on Tuesday allowed the sale of non-fungible tokens for digital collectibles like trading cards, images or video clips on its platform, the first e-commerce company to tap into the recent frenzy around NFTs.NFTs, virtual assets that...

US support for patents waiver on COVID-19 vaccines significant step: US Charge D'Affaires

The US is ramping up efforts in partnership with India and other countries to increase the availability of COVID-19 vaccines without waiting for the World Trade Organisation WTO to arrive at a consensus-based decision on a proposal for pate...

Hamas and Israel step up attacks as Jerusalem unrest ignites Gaza

Israel intensified its air strikes on Gaza on Tuesday as rocket barrages hit Israeli towns for a second day in a deepening conflict in which at least 28 people in the Palestinian enclave and two in Israel have been killed. The most serious ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021