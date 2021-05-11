Left Menu

Telangana logs 4,801 COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:54 IST
Telangana logs 4,801 COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Telangana on Tuesday reported 4,801 fresh COVID-19 cases,taking the tally to 5,06,988, while the toll rose to2,803 with 32 more deaths, a government bulletin said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 756, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (327) and Rangareddy (325), the bulletin said.

The state has 60,136 active cases and over 75,000 samples were tested.

With 7,430being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,44,049. Cumulatively, over 1.37 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.69 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.55 per cent and 87.58 per cent respectively, while it was 1.1 per cent and 82.7 per cent at the national level. PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal records highest single-day deaths related to coronavirus; aid arrives from China

Nepals devastating COVID-19 outbreak showed no signs of abating on Tuesday as the country recorded its highest single-day coronavirus related deaths with 225 fatalities and 9,483 new cases in the last 24 hours. Now, the total number of deat...

EBay taps into NFT frenzy, allows sale on platform

Ebay Inc on Tuesday allowed the sale of non-fungible tokens for digital collectibles like trading cards, images or video clips on its platform, the first e-commerce company to tap into the recent frenzy around NFTs.NFTs, virtual assets that...

US support for patents waiver on COVID-19 vaccines significant step: US Charge D'Affaires

The US is ramping up efforts in partnership with India and other countries to increase the availability of COVID-19 vaccines without waiting for the World Trade Organisation WTO to arrive at a consensus-based decision on a proposal for pate...

Hamas and Israel step up attacks as Jerusalem unrest ignites Gaza

Israel intensified its air strikes on Gaza on Tuesday as rocket barrages hit Israeli towns for a second day in a deepening conflict in which at least 28 people in the Palestinian enclave and two in Israel have been killed. The most serious ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021