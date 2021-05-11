Jammu and Kashmir records 4,352 fresh COVID cases, 65 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir records 4,352 fresh COVID cases, 65 deathsPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:57 IST
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 4,352 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 2,24,898, while record 65 fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll to 2,847, officials said.
Out of the fresh cases, 1,708 were from the Jammu division and 2,644 from the Kashmir division, they said.
The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 846 cases, followed by 602 in Jammu district and 361 in Baramulla district.
The number of active cases has breached 50,000-mark and reached 50,701 in the Union Territory, while 1,71,350 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.
The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,847 as 65 fresh deaths -- 41 in the Jammu region and 24 in the Kashmir valley -- were reported in the past 24 hours.
