Left Menu

Mumbai reports less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for second day

This was also a significant fall from its record spike of 11,163 cases on April 4.On Monday, the city had recorded 1,794 new infections and 74 deaths.At least 6,082 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 6,23,080.As many as 28,258 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the city so far to 57,61,689.The recovery rate rose to 92 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:02 IST
Mumbai reports less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for second day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai reported 1,717 new coronavirus infections and 51 fatalities on Tuesday, taking its caseload to 6,79,986 and death toll to 13,942, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

For the second day in a row, the spike in cases in India's financial capital remained below 2,000. This was also a significant fall from its record spike of 11,163 cases on April 4.

On Monday, the city had recorded 1,794 new infections and 74 deaths.

At least 6,082 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 6,23,080.

As many as 28,258 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the city so far to 57,61,689.

The recovery rate rose to 92 per cent. The city's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between May 4 to May 10 was 0.39 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases was 170 days.

There are 81 active containment zones in slums and chawls and 479 buildings have been sealed after coronavirus patients were found there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan would not hold talks with India until New Delhi reverses its decision on Kashmir: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan would not hold talks with India until New Delhi reverses its decision of scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under...

Maha reports 40,956 COVID-19 cases, 793 deaths; 71,966 recover

Maharashtra reported 40,956 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise from 37,236 logged a day ago, taking the tally to 51,79,929, while 793 more patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health department.On Monday, the number ...

White House, seeking to further boost vaccines, touts ride shares

The White House on Tuesday announced a series of new steps aimed at boosting U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, including a partnership with ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft, as it seeks to reach President Joe Bidens July 4 reopening deadl...

UN chief condemns attack on peacekeeping mission in DRC

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday strongly condemned Mondays attack against a temporary position of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC, which resulted in the death of one Malawian blue hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021