Slovakia halting use of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for first doses

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:04 IST
Slovakia's Health Ministry said on Tuesday it was halting the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for people getting their first doses.

The ministry said it would continue to use the shot for those waiting for the second dose and added it was considering various alternatives on how to proceed. The decision comes after the state drug regulator last week reported the death of a 47-year-old woman that was likely connected to the shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

