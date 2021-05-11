Left Menu

Highest single-day COVID-19 deaths in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:06 IST
Highest single-day COVID-19 deaths in Manipur

Manipur on Tuesday registered its highest single-day COVID-19 death of 20 people, taking the toll due to the infection to 509, a health department official said.

The state also reported 592 fresh cases, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 36,370.

Imphal East accounted for eight deaths, while there were four COVID-19 deaths in Imphal West, three in Thoubal, two in Kakching and one each in Chandel, Churachandpur and Kamjong districts respectively, the official said.

Among the fresh cases, Imphal West registered the highest at 216.

The number of active coronavirus cases has surged to 4,981.

As many as 195 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. So far, 30,880 people have recovered from the disease in Manipur.

At present, the recovery rate stands at 84.90 per cent.

A total number of 6,43,220 samples have been tested for COVID-19, and 2,75,880 people have been vaccinated in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

