MP records 9,754 new COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths; 9,517 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 9,754 fresh COVID-19 cases and 94 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 6,91,232 and the toll to 6,595, the state health department said.

A total of 9,517 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 5,73,271, the department said.

With 1,651 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,30,110, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,07,242 with the addition of 1,412 coronavirus patients, it said.

Indore reported eight deaths, taking the toll to 1,220, while the fatalities in Bhopal rose to 812 after nine more people succumbed to the virus, department officials said.

Indore is now left with 17,047 active cases, while Bhopal has 15,937 patients under treatment, they said.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 1,11,366.

With 66,016 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far rose to 84,51,536.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 6,91,237, new cases 9,754, death toll 6,595, recovered cases 5,73,271, active cases 1,11,366, number of tests so far 84,51,536.

