Labour Bureau inoculates its staff, their family in Chandigarh campus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:25 IST
The Labour Bureau, a wing of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, on Tuesday organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp at its campus in Chandigarh.

''Labour Bureau, Chandigarh, organised first vaccination camp for administering Covishield vaccine for persons in the age group of 45 years and above in its campus today (on Tuesday),'' the labour ministry said in a statement.

Thirty persons were administered vaccination.

The camp was organised in collaboration with the health department of Chandigarh that deputed a dedicated team of health workers to carry out vaccination drives under the overall supervision of a doctor deputed with this team.

Appealing to all Labour Bureau fraternity to get themselves vaccinated along with their family members, its Director General D P S Negi emphasised the importance of this vaccination drive.

He said this vaccine is not only meant to protect an individual but also to make sure that the individual is not in the path of transmission of infection in future.

He emphasised that when one takes the vaccine jab, he not only protects himself but also his family members from this deadly virus, and the resultant confidence helps in discharging official duties with more dedication. Negi also alleyed apprehensions about the cynicism of this vaccine and told that getting vaccination is a big social cause, as it will suppress the chain of transmission, which is a need of the hour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

