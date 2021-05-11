Delhi has run out of Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group, may have to shut 125 centres: AAP MLA

Delhi has run out of its Covaxin stock for people in the 18-44 age group and as many as 125 vaccination centres will have to be shut from Wednesday if fresh supply is not received, AAP MLA Atishi said.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, while presenting the national capital's 'Vaccination Bulletin', said they have been informed that 2,67,690 doses of Covishield will be supplied to Delhi by the Centre by Tuesday evening.

Flagging shortage of vaccine, she said the national capital will have to halt the vaccination drive if the jabs are not made readily available.

On May 10, a total of 1,39,261 doses were administered, the highest daily figure till date in Delhi, she said. ''The only way to fight this virus is to get vaccinated. Hence, the Delhi government demands the Centre that since Delhi has faced the most hardships because of this virus, the stock for Covaxin and Covishield should be made readily available in sufficient quantities for the people of Delhi. If not, we will not have any choice but to halt the vaccination programme,” she said in an online briefing.

She stated that Covaxin stock is completely finished in Delhi for those between 18-45, and nearly 125 centres will be forced to shut down after Tuesday by the Delhi government. For Covishield, only three days' stock is left for those between 18-45 years, she said.

For healthcare, frontline workers and those above 45 years, only five days' stock left of Covaxin, and four days of Covishield stock is left. She also announced that they have been informed that 2,67,690 doses of Covishield will be supplied to Delhi by Tuesday evening by the centre.

''If these are delivered to us, we will be able to inoculate those between 18-45 for the next six days,'' she said. There are two categories for which immunisation is happening -- healthcare/frontline workers and those above 45 years, and those between 18-45 years of age.

Healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45 are being given jabs at 470 centres, whereas beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group are being inoculated at 394 centres. Out of these 394 centres, 125 are administering Covaxin.

For the first category, Delhi had received a total of 43,20,490 doses and out of these, nearly 39,22,000 have been used till Tuesday morning.

For the 18-44 age group, Delhi had received nearly 5,50,000 doses (1,50,000 Covaxin and 4,00,000 Covishield). Of these, until Monday evening, 3,30,000 doses had been used.

While congratulating the health department, healthcare workers and government schools which are being used as vaccination centres, Atishi said that of the 1,39,261 doses administered on Monday, first doses accounted for 92,926.

''Of these, 983 healthcare workers had their first shots yesterday, 3,500 frontline workers got their first dose, and approximately 24,000 first doses were given to those above 45 years. For those between 18-45 years, 64,000 first doses were administered,'' she said.

