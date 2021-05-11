Left Menu

Delhi has run out of Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group, may have to shut 125 centres: AAP MLA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:26 IST
Delhi has run out of Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group, may have to shut 125 centres: AAP MLA

Delhi has run out of its Covaxin stock for people in the 18-44 age group and as many as 125 vaccination centres will have to be shut from Wednesday if fresh supply is not received, AAP MLA Atishi said.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, while presenting the national capital's 'Vaccination Bulletin', said they have been informed that 2,67,690 doses of Covishield will be supplied to Delhi by the Centre by Tuesday evening.

Flagging shortage of vaccine, she said the national capital will have to halt the vaccination drive if the jabs are not made readily available.

On May 10, a total of 1,39,261 doses were administered, the highest daily figure till date in Delhi, she said. ''The only way to fight this virus is to get vaccinated. Hence, the Delhi government demands the Centre that since Delhi has faced the most hardships because of this virus, the stock for Covaxin and Covishield should be made readily available in sufficient quantities for the people of Delhi. If not, we will not have any choice but to halt the vaccination programme,” she said in an online briefing.

She stated that Covaxin stock is completely finished in Delhi for those between 18-45, and nearly 125 centres will be forced to shut down after Tuesday by the Delhi government. For Covishield, only three days' stock is left for those between 18-45 years, she said.

For healthcare, frontline workers and those above 45 years, only five days' stock left of Covaxin, and four days of Covishield stock is left. She also announced that they have been informed that 2,67,690 doses of Covishield will be supplied to Delhi by Tuesday evening by the centre.

''If these are delivered to us, we will be able to inoculate those between 18-45 for the next six days,'' she said. There are two categories for which immunisation is happening -- healthcare/frontline workers and those above 45 years, and those between 18-45 years of age.

Healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45 are being given jabs at 470 centres, whereas beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group are being inoculated at 394 centres. Out of these 394 centres, 125 are administering Covaxin.

For the first category, Delhi had received a total of 43,20,490 doses and out of these, nearly 39,22,000 have been used till Tuesday morning.

For the 18-44 age group, Delhi had received nearly 5,50,000 doses (1,50,000 Covaxin and 4,00,000 Covishield). Of these, until Monday evening, 3,30,000 doses had been used.

While congratulating the health department, healthcare workers and government schools which are being used as vaccination centres, Atishi said that of the 1,39,261 doses administered on Monday, first doses accounted for 92,926.

''Of these, 983 healthcare workers had their first shots yesterday, 3,500 frontline workers got their first dose, and approximately 24,000 first doses were given to those above 45 years. For those between 18-45 years, 64,000 first doses were administered,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. fuel supplies tighten as pipeline outage drags on

Supplies of gasoline tightened further in parts of the United States on Tuesday as the nations biggest fuel pipeline was shut down for a fifth day after an attack by hackers, raising concerns about price spikes ahead of the Memorial Day hol...

Pakistan would not hold talks with India until New Delhi reverses its decision on Kashmir: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan would not hold talks with India until New Delhi reverses its decision of scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under...

Maha reports 40,956 COVID-19 cases, 793 deaths; 71,966 recover

Maharashtra reported 40,956 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise from 37,236 logged a day ago, taking the tally to 51,79,929, while 793 more patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health department.On Monday, the number ...

White House, seeking to further boost vaccines, touts ride shares

The White House on Tuesday announced a series of new steps aimed at boosting U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, including a partnership with ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft, as it seeks to reach President Joe Bidens July 4 reopening deadl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021