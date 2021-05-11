Germany wants EU to order COVID-19 booster vaccines from four companies - letter

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has called on the European Commission to order COVID-19 booster vaccines for 2022/2023 from at least four companies, a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

"It is my firm belief that it is inevitable to continue to apply a portfolio approach to vaccines procurement also for 2022/2023, including vaccines of different technologies and from different companies capable of timely deliveries," he wrote.

"Therefore, two mRNA-vaccines and at least two additional technologies should be included. I very much hope that you can support this approach," he wrote in the letter to the European Commissioner dated May 6.

