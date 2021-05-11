Germany wants EU to order COVID-19 booster vaccines from four companies - letter

Germany wants EU to order COVID-19 booster vaccines from four companies - letterReuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:45 IST
German Health Minister Jens Spahn has called on the European Commission to order COVID-19 booster vaccines for 2022/2023 from at least four companies, a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.
"It is my firm belief that it is inevitable to continue to apply a portfolio approach to vaccines procurement also for 2022/2023, including vaccines of different technologies and from different companies capable of timely deliveries," he wrote.
"Therefore, two mRNA-vaccines and at least two additional technologies should be included. I very much hope that you can support this approach," he wrote in the letter to the European Commissioner dated May 6.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Commission
- German
- European
- Jens Spahn
ALSO READ
BRIEF-European Commission Set To Propose Bolder EU Approach To Dealing With Foreign, Market-Distorting Subsidies Next Week - Politico
Biocon Biologics, Viatris get European Commission nod for co-developed cancer drug
PM Modi, European Commission president exchange views on COVID-19 situation
PM Modi speaks to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, both exchange views on COVID-19 situation in India & EU:Statement.
PM Modi, European Commission president exchange views on COVID-19 situation