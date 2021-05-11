Left Menu

Himachal sees record 64 COVID deaths in single day, 4,977 new cases

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,989 on Tuesday with record 64 more fatalities in a single day, while 4,977 new cases pushed the tally to 1,40,759, a senior official said.

According to data updated till 7 pm, the number of active cases in the state stands at 36,232.

The total recoveries in the state have risen to 1,02,499 with 3,098 more people getting recovered, the official said.

