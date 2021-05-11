Left Menu

Canada's Alberta province halts AstraZeneca vaccine first shots due to supply issue

Several of them have now resumed use either fully or with restrictions after health regulators said the benefits of the shot outweigh any risks. The province is now receiving large and consistent shipments of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, with more than 236,000 doses arriving this week.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:09 IST
The Canadian province of Alberta has stopped administering first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because of limited supply, a government spokesman said on Tuesday. Alberta Health spokesman Tom McMillan said the change was due to supply issues rather concerns about rare side-effects.

"This decision is based on the fact that we are receiving no known future shipments of AstraZeneca at this time but are receiving large quantities of mRNA vaccines," McMillan said in an email, referring to messenger RNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech . The shortage of AstraZeneca vaccines comes as the western oil-producing province of Alberta struggles with a surge in COVID-19 cases. Last week the provincial government introduced new restrictions to curb infections.

Alberta has administered approximately 255,000 first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The remaining supply of about 8,400 doses will be used as second doses. Last week, Alberta reported its first case of a patient dying from a blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. There have been three such deaths in Canada.

Despite the deaths linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, Canada's health regulator has continued to support the use of the vaccine and highlighted its benefits. Dozens of countries paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine this year after reports of rare, but serious, blood clots. Several of them have now resumed use either fully or with restrictions after health regulators said the benefits of the shot outweigh any risks.

The province is now receiving large and consistent shipments of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, with more than 236,000 doses arriving this week.

