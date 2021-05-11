Left Menu

COVID: Noida records 12 more deaths, Ghaziabad 7

PTI | Noida/Ghaziabad | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:10 IST
The death toll due to COVID-19 surged to 339 in Gautam Buddh Nagar with 12 more fatalities while four more people succumbed in adjoining Ghaziabad to push its overall figures to 337, official data showed on Tuesday.

The two districts adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh now have a cumulative death toll of 676, according to data released by the state's health department for a 24-hour period.

In terms of new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 1,229 fresh infections during the period and its tally mounted to 55,153. Its active cases reached 8,340, the data showed.

Ghaziabad in the meantime logged 817 new cases that pushed its case tally to 49,173 and active cases to 5,275, it showed.

On the brighter side, 1,117 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 999 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 47,474 and 43,561, respectively.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.60 per cent and recovery rate at 84.54 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.68 per cent and 88.58 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 2,16,057 from 2,25,271 on Monday as the overall recoveries climbed to 13,13,112 and the death toll surged to 16,043 on Tuesday, the data showed.

