23 prison inmates test COVID positive in J-K

Srinagar, May 11 PTI Twenty-three prison inmates in Jammu and Kashmir have tested positive for COVID-19 and they are being provided necessary medical treatment, officials said on Tuesday. Out of 4,572 inmates lodged in 13 jails across Jammu and Kashmir, only 23 have tested positive, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-three prison inmates in Jammu and Kashmir have tested positive for COVID-19 and they are being provided necessary medical treatment, officials said on Tuesday. Out of 4,572 inmates lodged in 13 jails across Jammu and Kashmir, only 23 have tested positive, the officials said. They said 21 of these detainees are lodged at District Jail Kathua while one each were lodged in Central Jail Jammu and District jail Jammu. The officials said the COVID-affected prisoners were being provided the necessary medical care. ''There are 219 inmates who are currently in quarantine as all new inmates are tested for COVID and put through 14-day quarantine,'' they said.

