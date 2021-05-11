Bihar reports 72 fresh COVID-19 casualties, recovery rate improves

The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar climbed to 3,429 on Tuesday with 72 fresh casualties even as the recovery rate improved further and reached 82.77 per cent while the active caseload dropped to 1.02 lakhs.

According to the state health department, 10,920 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 13,852 recovered during the same period.

Altogether 6.12 lakh people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state since it was first hit by the virus in March last year. The number of people who have recovered is 5.07 lakh.

Testing rate was cranked up recently when a steep rise was anticipated during the second wave. For the past few weeks, more than a lakh samples are being tested on a daily basis.

Total number of samples tested so far in the state, with a population of 13 crore, is 2.75 crore.

Besides, 84 lakh residents of the state have so far received vaccines for the dreaded coronavirus. These include 2.29 lakh people in the age group of 18-44 years, for whom inoculation was unrolled on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)