Left Menu

Bihar reports 72 fresh COVID-19 casualties, recovery rate improves

The number of people who have recovered is 5.07 lakh.Testing rate was cranked up recently when a steep rise was anticipated during the second wave. These include 2.29 lakh people in the age group of 18-44 years, for whom inoculation was unrolled on Sunday.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 21:31 IST
Bihar reports 72 fresh COVID-19 casualties, recovery rate improves

The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar climbed to 3,429 on Tuesday with 72 fresh casualties even as the recovery rate improved further and reached 82.77 per cent while the active caseload dropped to 1.02 lakhs.

According to the state health department, 10,920 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 13,852 recovered during the same period.

Altogether 6.12 lakh people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state since it was first hit by the virus in March last year. The number of people who have recovered is 5.07 lakh.

Testing rate was cranked up recently when a steep rise was anticipated during the second wave. For the past few weeks, more than a lakh samples are being tested on a daily basis.

Total number of samples tested so far in the state, with a population of 13 crore, is 2.75 crore.

Besides, 84 lakh residents of the state have so far received vaccines for the dreaded coronavirus. These include 2.29 lakh people in the age group of 18-44 years, for whom inoculation was unrolled on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Water supply in parts of Delhi to be affected tomorrow

Water supply in many areas of East Delhi, North East Delhi, parts of South Delhi, parts of NDMC area will be affected on Wednesday. Water supply in many areas in East Delhi, North East Delhi, parts of South Delhi, parts of NDMC area will be...

Vaccine inequity posing ‘significant risk’ to global economic recovery: UN report

The World Economic Situation and Prospects WESP mid-year report warned widening inequality is threatening global growth, projected at 5.4 per cent this year.Vaccine access criticalVaccine inequity between countries and regions is posing a s...

Iran's Khamenei urges Palestinians to build up power to stop Israeli 'brutality'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Palestinians on Tuesday to build up their fighting power to stop Israels brutality, saying Israelis only understand the language of force, Irans state TV reported.Zionists understand n...

Employees end strike, rejoin duties after Punjab health dept gives them last chance

Punjabs health department, which had ordered termination of services of around 1,000 protesting contractual employees, on Tuesday evening gave them a last chance to return to their duties in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.However, the pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021