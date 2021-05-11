3,124 new coronavirus infections, highest 75 deaths in Goa

Goa reported its highest one-day death count on account of the pandemic on Tuesday with 75 people succumbing to COVID-19, the state health department said.

The state also reported 3,124 new infections.

The caseload in the coastal state, a tourist hotspot, rose to 1,24,774, while the death toll reached 1,804.

The number of recovered patients rose to 90,134 with 2,475 getting discharged from hospitals on Tuesday.

The number of active cases is now 32,836.

With 8,505 new tests, the total of coronavirus tests went up to 7,26,927.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,24,774, new cases 3,124, death toll 1,804, discharged 90,134, active cases 32,836, samples tested to date 7,26,927.

