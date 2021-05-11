Raj records 16,000 more cases; Guv calls all-party meet

Rajasthan recorded 16,080 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 7,89,274, while 169 more deaths pushed the death toll to 5,994.

State capital Jaipur reported the highest number of 57 deaths followed by Jodhpur where as many as 18 patients died, according to an official report.

Of the fresh cases, the highest 3,613 cases were reported from Jaipur, while 1,506 and 1,303 people tested positive in Udaipur and Jodhpur respectively. A total of 5,77,550 persons have recovered from infection and the number of active cases at present is 2,05,730. The Rajasthan government has issued directions to reduce the price of convalescent plasma (200 ml) for severely corona infected patients from Rs 16,000 to 10,000.

Principal Secretary, Medical Department, Akhil Arora said that the maximum rate of plasma therapy (200 ml) was fixed at Rs 16,500 for the treatment of corona in private hospitals of the state.

He said that by making a partial modification in the rate, the rate of one unit of convalescent plasma (200 ml) has been fixed at Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the COVID situation.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, the meeting will be held online on Wednesday afternoon.

The state government has imposed a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24 in an effort to break the chain of transmission of the infection.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday called upon political leaders and activists to rise above their ideological differences and unite in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that it is also the responsibility of the politicians to support each other in this pandemic and motivate people to win this war.

Gehlot was holding an ''all-party dialogue'' with representatives of various political parties on the COVID situation, He said that the second wave of COVID-19 has taken a very deadly form in the state and the country. Preventing this spread is the most important task in which political activists and leaders can play a big role, he said. The chief minister sought support from all political parties on the demand from the Centre to increase the supply of medical oxygen and vaccines to the state. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria said that all political parties will fulfil their responsibility of constructive cooperation with the state government.

