Left Menu

Covid-19: Haryana records 144 fatalities, 11,637 fresh cases

Chandigarh, May 11 PTI Haryana on Tuesday reported 144 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 5,910, while 11,637 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 6,40,252, according to official figures. According to the health departments daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 18 from Rohtak,16 from Mahendragarh, 14 from Karnal, 13 from Gurugram and 12 from Hisar district.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:10 IST
Covid-19: Haryana records 144 fatalities, 11,637 fresh cases
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Chandigarh, May 11 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported 144 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 5,910, while 11,637 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 6,40,252, according to official figures. It was after a gap of several days that the number of daily fatalities and cases in the state registered a slight fall. According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 18 from Rohtak,16 from Mahendragarh, 14 from Karnal, 13 from Gurugram and 12 from Hisar district. Among the districts which continued to report a big spike in cases include Gurgaon (2,659), Faridabad (1,255) and Hisar (928). The number of total active cases in the state was 1,08,997.

The total recoveries so far were 5,25,345, with over 4,000 patients recovering during the past 24 hours. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.07 percent, and the recovery rate 82.05 PTI SUN VSD TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt asks COVID facilities to give food, 'transportation charge' to staff

The Delhi government on Tuesday ordered all COVID-19 facilities to provide food to all staff, including contractual ones, and give them an additional transportation charge of Rs 200 per day.It is hereby ordered that all COVID facilities in ...

UN experts welcome release of Iranian rights defender Arash Sadeghi

UN human rights experts welcomed the release of Iranian human rights defender Arash Sadeghi, who was released from Rajai Shahr Prison this month after five-and-a-half years in detention.Mr Sadeghi received prison sentences totalling 15 year...

Mumbai COVID hospital moves SC, seeks action against supply agency for 'denying' oxygen on approved price

A Mumbai based COVID-19 hospital approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday alleging that an oxygen supplier--Indo Gas--has denied the supply of medical oxygen to the hospital forcing patients to be transferred to other hospitals. The plea was...

Water supply in parts of Delhi to be affected tomorrow

Water supply in many areas of East Delhi, North East Delhi, parts of South Delhi, parts of NDMC area will be affected on Wednesday. Water supply in many areas in East Delhi, North East Delhi, parts of South Delhi, parts of NDMC area will be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021