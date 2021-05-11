Covid-19: Haryana records 144 fatalities, 11,637 fresh cases

Chandigarh, May 11 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported 144 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 5,910, while 11,637 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 6,40,252, according to official figures. It was after a gap of several days that the number of daily fatalities and cases in the state registered a slight fall. According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 18 from Rohtak,16 from Mahendragarh, 14 from Karnal, 13 from Gurugram and 12 from Hisar district. Among the districts which continued to report a big spike in cases include Gurgaon (2,659), Faridabad (1,255) and Hisar (928). The number of total active cases in the state was 1,08,997.

The total recoveries so far were 5,25,345, with over 4,000 patients recovering during the past 24 hours. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.07 percent, and the recovery rate 82.05 PTI SUN VSD TIR TIR

