Left Menu

World Bank approves $90m project to scale-up Ukraine’s COVID-19 response

In addition, the SPIH project was restructured to reallocate $22 million for the purchase of equipment and strengthening of laboratories, including scaled-up testing.

World Bank | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:41 IST
World Bank approves $90m project to scale-up Ukraine’s COVID-19 response
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank has approved a new $90 million project to scale up Ukraine's health sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project, Ukraine Emergency COVID-19 Response and Vaccination, will support the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination to priority groups among the population and strengthen the capacity of Ukraine's health care sector to prevent, detect, and respond to the impacts of the pandemic.

The project aims to help the country not only procure COVID-19 vaccines, but also improve the infrastructure for vaccine storage and logistics: this includes organizing service delivery, cost reimbursement for vaccine providers, expanding testing capacity, strengthening the IT system, and carrying out a vaccination public awareness campaign.

The government of Ukraine will finance the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to eligible groups of the population by introducing a separate vaccination package in the Program of Medical Guarantees administered by the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU). The project will provide reimbursement of expenditures to NHSU for vaccination of about 10 million people and ensure that vaccines are administered effectively to priority population groups as defined by Ukraine's National COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Roadmap.

"This new loan will help Ukraine with purchasing and deployment of vaccines, including through, but not limited to, the COVAX global initiative. Ukraine has already started vaccinating priority population groups, but the critical objective at this stage is to accelerate the pace of vaccination while keeping a focus on people with a high risk of getting infected and those most likely to develop COVID-related complications," said Arup Banerji, World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe.

The World Bank previously provided $57 million in lending to support Ukraine's COVID-19 response in the health sector. Part of this support became available in April 2020, when Additional Financing for the ongoing Serving People, Improving Health Project (SPIH) was repurposed, which included $35 million in financing for the country's COVID-19 response.

In addition, the SPIH project was restructured to reallocate $22 million for the purchase of equipment and strengthening of laboratories, including scaled-up testing. These funds helped Ukraine procure critical materials and equipment to fight the pandemic and provided reimbursement of expenditures by service providers for interventions in suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gaza block collapses after Israeli strike, rockets hit Tel Aviv

A 13-storey residential block in the Gaza Strip collapsed on Tuesday night after being hit by an Israeli air strike, witnesses said, and three people were wounded in a retaliatory rocket attack from Gaza on Tel Aviv. Video footage showed th...

Venezuela's Guaido floats U.S. sanctions easing as deal incentive

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proposed on Tuesday a progressive lifting of U.S. sanctions as an incentive for President Nicolas Maduro to strike a deal with parties which oppose his government. Guaido, in a video on his Twitter a...

Iran has enriched uranium to up to 63% purity, IAEA says

Fluctuations at Irans Natanz plant pushed the purity to which it enriched uranium to 63, higher than the announced 60 that complicated talks to revive its nuclear deal with world powers, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday...

Over 1,600 oxygen concentrators received till date in Rajasthan: Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state government has received a total of 1,670 oxygen concentrators of 5 litres and 10 litres per minute capacity till Tuesday amid an urgent need of the life-saving gas for severely ill COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021