Assam reports record 85 COVID deaths, highest one-day spike of

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:53 IST
Assam on Tuesday registered 127 COVID-19 fatalities, its highest in a single day so far, taking the death toll to 1,838, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

The tally also went up to 3,04,429 after the state reported a record 6,258 new positive cases.

The number of active cases currently is 37,500, the bulletin said.

It said that 4,409 patients recovered from the disease during the day, increasing the total number of cured people to 2,61,980. The recovery rate now is 86.06 per cent.

Of the fresh fatalities, 36 were reported from Kamrup (Metro) district, seven from Dibrugarh and six from Nagaon.

The other deaths were registered in several other districts.

The death rate is currently 0.60 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons is 1,347, the bulletin said.

The 6,258 new cases detected during the day include 1,585 from Kamrup (Metro), 527 from Kamrup (Rural), 507 from Dibrugarh and 313 from Nagaon.

The new cases were detected out of 68,572 tests conducted on Tuesday, while the number of cumulative tests done in the state so far is 92,17,510.

Altogether 31,93,082 people have till date been vaccinated against coronavirus in the state and of them, 7,08,480 have received both doses.

