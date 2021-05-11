Left Menu

White House, seeking to boost vaccinations, touts free Uber, Lyft rides

The White House on Tuesday announced a series of steps aimed at boosting U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, including a partnership with ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft, as it seeks to achieve President Joe Biden's July 4 reopening deadline.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:56 IST
White House, seeking to boost vaccinations, touts free Uber, Lyft rides
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The White House on Tuesday announced a series of steps aimed at boosting U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, including a partnership with ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft, as it seeks to achieve President Joe Biden's July 4 reopening deadline. The latest actions also include vaccination sites at community colleges, among other efforts, the White House said in a statement.

The new initiatives come at a time when U.S. demand for vaccines has declined significantly, forcing the administration to figure out new ways to motivate people to get vaccinated. President Biden will discuss the steps in a meeting with a bipartisan group of governors on Tuesday.

"Today, the president will highlight an ... effort by the ride-sharing companies Lyft and Uber to provide free rides to anyone going to a vaccination site to get vaccinated," the statement said. Biden has set a target of getting 70% of U.S. adults inoculated by July 4 so the country can be safely reopened for celebrations and small Independence Day holiday gatherings. As of Monday, 46% of Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tuesday's partnership comes after Uber sent a letter to the Biden team in December, offering help with vaccinations. It also urged the administration to maintain Uber drivers' status as independent contractors, while offering the ability to provide some benefits. Biden campaigned on providing more benefits to gig workers by reclassifying them employees - a move opposed by companies involved. U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh told Reuters two weeks ago, "in a lot of cases gig workers should be classified as employees."

The rides build on existing vaccination programs Uber and Lyft launched at the end of last year, which combine public service with self interest, as the companies seek to have drivers and riders return to the road. Uber has offered 10 million self-funded free or discounted rides to vaccination sites, while Lyft said it would provide an uncapped amount of free vaccination rides paid for in partnership with other corporate sponsors.

Those programs targeted vulnerable communities lacking healthcare and transportation, while rides under the White House partnership are open to everyone. Uber and Lyft said they will pay for the additional rides.

"Ride codes will cover $15 each way, which based on previous rides given to vaccination sites, we expect to cover most, if not all, of riders' fares," Lyft said. Biden also will announce funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for states for on-the-ground efforts to promote vaccinations, such as phone banking and door-to-door canvassing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gaza block collapses after Israeli strike, rockets hit Tel Aviv

A 13-storey residential block in the Gaza Strip collapsed on Tuesday night after being hit by an Israeli air strike, witnesses said, and three people were wounded in a retaliatory rocket attack from Gaza on Tel Aviv. Video footage showed th...

Venezuela's Guaido floats U.S. sanctions easing as deal incentive

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proposed on Tuesday a progressive lifting of U.S. sanctions as an incentive for President Nicolas Maduro to strike a deal with parties which oppose his government. Guaido, in a video on his Twitter a...

Iran has enriched uranium to up to 63% purity, IAEA says

Fluctuations at Irans Natanz plant pushed the purity to which it enriched uranium to 63, higher than the announced 60 that complicated talks to revive its nuclear deal with world powers, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday...

Over 1,600 oxygen concentrators received till date in Rajasthan: Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state government has received a total of 1,670 oxygen concentrators of 5 litres and 10 litres per minute capacity till Tuesday amid an urgent need of the life-saving gas for severely ill COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021