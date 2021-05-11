Meghalaya reports 9 more COVID deaths, 450 fresh cases

Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 242, while 450 new cases pushed the tally to 20,579, a senior health department official said here.

The state currently has 3,297 active cases.

Altogether 206 people also recovered from the infection, increasing the total number of cured people to 17,040, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Of the fresh fatalities, six were reported from East Khasi Hills district, two from West Jaintia Hills district and one from Ri-Bhoi district.

Altogether 4.59 lakh tests have been conducted in the state till date.

War said that 3.54 lakh people have been inoculated in the state so far and 69,619 of them have received both doses of the vaccine, War said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)