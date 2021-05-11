COVID-19: Safe home at St Xavier's University to open on

A safe home for COVID-19 patients at St Xavier's University-New Town will start functioning from Wednesday, while Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials would visit Jadavpur University to ascertain if one of its buildings can be turned into another such facility, officials said on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor of St Xavier's University Father Felix Raj said following necessary inspection by the health department and municipal authorities, a part of the New Town campus has been converted into a safe home.

''The 40-bed facility will be operational from tomorrow. We will also set up similar safe homes at Bardhaman and Asansol within a week,'' he said.

''St Xavier's University will soon start an isolation- cum-pre-hospitalisation centre on its campus. JU will also do its bit,'' the V-C added.

JU vice-chancellor Suranjan Das told PTI that it has already proposed to the health department for opening a safe home with approximately 6,000 square feet area inside the students' main hostel building.

Das said while the state government will have to provide technical support, the varsity is ready to chip in with volunteers to assist the medical staff and patients.

''A KMC team is slated to visit the building soon. We are awaiting the nod,'' he said.

The hostel building is located outside the main campus of JU.

The campus has been closed since March 16, 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

An official of the health department said officials concerned have been asked to visit the JU main hostel building and decide on the number of beds that can be readied.

''The gesture that the universities have exhibited is laudable; it will inspire other institutions to follow suit.

We need more safe homes as the caseload is on the rise and many lack facilities to isolate themselves on their own,'' he said.

Another official of the department said since a huge number of cases were being reported from several pockets of Jadavpur, creating a safe home at a central location in the area is crucial.

M R Bangur Hospital, a dedicated Covid facility, is located nearby, and it would be easier to shift patients there in case their health condition worsens, a varsity official said.

The Ramakrishna Mission authorities are also opening the campus of the Belur Shilpo Mandir, closed since last year due to the pandemic, for a safe home for COVID-19 patients, a spokesman of the institution said.

It would accommodate 50 patients and start functioning from June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)