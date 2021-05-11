New coronavirus cases in France increase at slowest pace in nearly a year

The number of patients in French hospitals with COVID-19 fell on Tuesday and the number of new infections increased at the slowest pace since June 2020, health ministry data showed.

The ministry reported a total of 4,743 people in intensive care units with COVID-19, down by 127 and the eighth consecutive fall. The overall number of people in hospital with the virus also fell for the eighth consecutive day and was down by 638 to 25,028. France reported 19,791 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 5.8 million. The increase of 2.11% compared to last Tuesday was the lowest week-on-week increase since late June 2020.

France also reported 252 new COVID-19 deaths, including 15 deaths in retirement homes over the last four days.

