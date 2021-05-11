Left Menu

Nagaland reports 6 more COVID deaths, 269 fresh cases

Nagalands COVID-19 caseload increased to 16,552 after the detection of 269 new infections on Tuesday, while six fresh fatalities took the death toll to 156, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.The state now has 3,081 active cases, while the total number of recovered patients is 12,779.269 ve cases of COVID-19 reported today.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload increased to 16,552 after the detection of 269 new infections on Tuesday, while six fresh fatalities took the death toll to 156, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The state now has 3,081 active cases, while the total number of recovered patients is 12,779.

''269 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur- 207, Kohima- 40, Tuensang- 8, Mokokchung- Mon- 4 each, Phek- 3, Longleng- Zunheboto- Peren- 1 each. 45 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur- 31, Kohima- 10, Longleng- 4,'' Phom said in a tweet.

A total of 536 patients have migrated to other states, an official said.

The six new deaths were reported from Dimapur district.

So far, a total of 1,66,895 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland.

Meanwhile, the state has inoculated 1,79,767 people and, of them, 49,937 have received both doses of the vaccine.

