Left Menu

Centre not fulfilling responsibility to provide enough vaccine: Tope

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:48 IST
Centre not fulfilling responsibility to provide enough vaccine: Tope
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday alleged that the Union government was not fulfilling its responsibility to provide adequate number of vaccine doses to states.

''The Union government has not provided enough vials of Covaxin and Covishield, hence we had to divert our own Covaxin stock, purchased for the 18-44 years age group, for the above- 45 age group,'' Tope told reporters here.

''The Union government is not fulfilling its responsibility of providing sufficient quantity of vaccine,'' he added.

The Union government should grant approval to all the COVID-19 vaccines available in the global market, Tope said.

''It is a reasonable and necessary thing to do now,'' the minister added.

Further, the Centre should help the existing two vaccine-makers in the country -- Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India -- to enhance their production, Tope said.

The Maharashtra government has asked vaccination centres to use the vials provided for the 18-44 age group to inoculate the above 45 category, the minister said. ''We are going slow on the vaccination of 18-44 age group,'' he said.

Some five lakh people in the state are yet to receive their second dose of Covaxin and 16 lakh people are yet to get second dose of Covishield, Tope said.

''I spoke with Union health minister Harsh Vardhan but he also expressed inability to make doses available,'' Tope claimed.

''We need two crore vaccine doses every month so that we can inoculate the entire population of Maharashtra in the next six months, but there is no supplier who can make so many vials,'' the health minister said.

On the government exploring the possibility of acquiring doses of Russian vaccine Sputnik, he said an offer letter was sent to the Russian Direct Investment Authority seeking informatiion about price and production capacity.

''There is no response from the company yet. There may be some intermediaries but there is no reason to trust them,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police contacts AAP MLA for probe into politicians involved in COVID meds' illegal distribution

The Delhi Police on Tuesday contacted Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey following the high courts order to examine instances of politicians allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir, used for treating COVID-19 patients, in the national...

Polish FX mortgage decision delayed again as court seeks more views

Thousands of Polish borrowers were again left in limbo on Tuesday as Polands Supreme Court delayed a decision on how courts should treat cases involving foreign currency loans. Many had pursued Polish banks over mortgages they took out in S...

Gaza block collapses after Israeli strike, rockets hit Tel Aviv

A 13-storey residential block in the Gaza Strip collapsed on Tuesday night after being hit by an Israeli air strike, witnesses said, and three people were wounded in a retaliatory rocket attack from Gaza on Tel Aviv. Video footage showed th...

Venezuela's Guaido floats U.S. sanctions easing as deal incentive

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proposed on Tuesday a progressive lifting of U.S. sanctions as an incentive for President Nicolas Maduro to strike a deal with parties which oppose his government. Guaido, in a video on his Twitter a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021