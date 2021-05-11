Centre not fulfilling responsibility to provide enough vaccine: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday alleged that the Union government was not fulfilling its responsibility to provide adequate number of vaccine doses to states.

''The Union government has not provided enough vials of Covaxin and Covishield, hence we had to divert our own Covaxin stock, purchased for the 18-44 years age group, for the above- 45 age group,'' Tope told reporters here.

''The Union government is not fulfilling its responsibility of providing sufficient quantity of vaccine,'' he added.

The Union government should grant approval to all the COVID-19 vaccines available in the global market, Tope said.

''It is a reasonable and necessary thing to do now,'' the minister added.

Further, the Centre should help the existing two vaccine-makers in the country -- Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India -- to enhance their production, Tope said.

The Maharashtra government has asked vaccination centres to use the vials provided for the 18-44 age group to inoculate the above 45 category, the minister said. ''We are going slow on the vaccination of 18-44 age group,'' he said.

Some five lakh people in the state are yet to receive their second dose of Covaxin and 16 lakh people are yet to get second dose of Covishield, Tope said.

''I spoke with Union health minister Harsh Vardhan but he also expressed inability to make doses available,'' Tope claimed.

''We need two crore vaccine doses every month so that we can inoculate the entire population of Maharashtra in the next six months, but there is no supplier who can make so many vials,'' the health minister said.

On the government exploring the possibility of acquiring doses of Russian vaccine Sputnik, he said an offer letter was sent to the Russian Direct Investment Authority seeking informatiion about price and production capacity.

''There is no response from the company yet. There may be some intermediaries but there is no reason to trust them,'' he added.

