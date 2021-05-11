EU has exported about 200 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Sefcovic says

EU has exported about 200 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Sefcovic saysReuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:51 IST
The European Union has exported about 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said in a tweet.
"While we're open to discussing new solidarity proposals, our priority is to ramp up the EU vaccine production + to see others unblocking exports of vaccines and their components,"he added in the tweet https://bit.ly/3tCUV2x. In April, Reuters reported that the European Union has exported about 37 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines than it has shared out among its own 27 countries, according to two sources that cited figures from the bloc's data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
