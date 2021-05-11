Left Menu

Two 500-bedded COVID hospitals in J-K to be functional by May 25 and June 1, says official

The construction of two COVID hospitals with 500-bed each in Jammu and Srinagar will be completed by May 25 and June 1 respectively, informed Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's Health and Medical Education Department on Tuesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:53 IST
Two 500-bedded COVID hospitals in J-K to be functional by May 25 and June 1, says official
500-bed COVID hospital under construction in Jammu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The construction of two COVID hospitals with 500-bed each in Jammu and Srinagar will be completed by May 25 and June 1 respectively, informed Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's Health and Medical Education Department on Tuesday. As the need for hospital beds is continuously increasing due to the rampant surge in COVID-19 cases, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has taken up its construction and the work is currently underway. One of the hospitals is being constructed in Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu and the other in Srinagar.

Atal Dulloo said, "To increase the bed capacity in Jammu and Kashmir, we are constructing two COVID hospitals with a 500 bed capacity with the help of DRDO. One is being set up in Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu and the other in Srinagar. The work for both has started. The hospitals at Jammu and Srinagar will be ready by May 25 and June 1. DRDO is working day and night on the same. We are trying that these two will be started on time." Speaking to ANI, a local resident, Gaurav, said, "A 500-bed hospital will be a big relief and it will decrease the pressure on health centres. It is a remarkable achievement by the government in such a short span."

"Compared to other states like Maharashtra and Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir is safe. We have not witnessed a situation like that what we see on television channels," he added. Rahul, also a resident of Jammu appreciated the initiative and said, "In this situation, the government is doing well. We have not seen such rapid work before. A plus point is that it will be in the center of Jammu."

Recently, the Indian Army had set up a 20-bedded facility in the Baramulla district in the view of helping COVID-19 patients. Haj House in Srinagar was also converted into a COVID care centre with a capacity of 100 beds. An indoor sports stadium was also installed with 110 beds for COVID-infected patients. The Union Territory Administration and Chinar Corps of Indian Amy in a joint effort set up a 250-bed COVID care facility in Rangreth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran has enriched uranium to up to 63% purity, IAEA says

Fluctuations at Irans Natanz plant pushed the purity to which it enriched uranium to 63, higher than the announced 60 that complicated talks to revive its nuclear deal with world powers, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday...

Gas supplies dwindle in U.S. Southeast, prices climb due to pipeline outage

Gas stations from Florida to Virginia began running dry and prices at the pump jumped on Tuesday as the shutdown of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline by hackers extended into a fifth day and sparked panic buying by motorists. About 7.5 of gas ...

German foreign minister condemns rocket attack on Israel

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned on Tuesday rocket attacks on Israel, saying they must end immediately after Gazas Islamist ruler Hamas said it had fired over 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv in response to an Israeli air strike.The...

Sena was part of govt when Maratha quota law enacted: Fadnavis

Hitting back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his remark that the law giving reservation to Marathas was not foolproof, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reminded him that his party was part of the government when t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021