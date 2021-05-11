Left Menu

Woman died due to lack of oxygen at Kolkata hospital, alleges family; Govt denies

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:53 IST
Woman died due to lack of oxygen at Kolkata hospital, alleges family; Govt denies

The family of a 50-year-old woman, who died while undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday, alleged that she was not provided with enough oxygen, which led to her death.

The incident happened at Vidyasagar State General Hospital in Behala.

The state Health Department dismissed the allegation, saying that she died due to severe acute respiratory illness.

She was admitted at the SARI ward on May 10 and had fever with respiratory distress, an official said.

It is not a fact that the patient was not given oxygen, he said.

''At the hospital, there were 34 beds for SARI patients, but due to heavy demand 10 additional beds were accommodated and doubling allowed to accommodate more patients,'' he said.

''On Monday, 32 male and 31 female SARI patients were admitted in that ward. There are 10 oxygen concentrators and 60 B-type cylinders available for these patients, and there is no dearth of oxygen supply in the hospital,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran has enriched uranium to up to 63% purity, IAEA says

Fluctuations at Irans Natanz plant pushed the purity to which it enriched uranium to 63, higher than the announced 60 that complicated talks to revive its nuclear deal with world powers, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday...

Gas supplies dwindle in U.S. Southeast, prices climb due to pipeline outage

Gas stations from Florida to Virginia began running dry and prices at the pump jumped on Tuesday as the shutdown of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline by hackers extended into a fifth day and sparked panic buying by motorists. About 7.5 of gas ...

German foreign minister condemns rocket attack on Israel

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned on Tuesday rocket attacks on Israel, saying they must end immediately after Gazas Islamist ruler Hamas said it had fired over 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv in response to an Israeli air strike.The...

Sena was part of govt when Maratha quota law enacted: Fadnavis

Hitting back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his remark that the law giving reservation to Marathas was not foolproof, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reminded him that his party was part of the government when t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021